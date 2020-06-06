The Northeast Missouri Show-Me-Select Bred Heifer Sale at Palmyra’s F&T Livestock Auction saw a large turnout and active bidding on most lots, according to University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist Daniel Mallory.
Sales receipts topped a quarter million dollars.
The 138 heifers averaged $1,815. The top-selling lot included an AI heifer sold by Terry Mudd of Twin Hill Stock Farm to Chris Buffington for $2,500. Top consignors for the evening were JB Ranch with two head for $2,000 and Harold Trump with six head averaging $1,925.
Two consignors, David Clark and Twin Hill Stock Farm, sold 49 and 34 head and were popular with top buyers. Main buyers for these lots were Curtis Smith, who took home 13 of Clark’s and three from Twin Hill Stock Farm, while John Schaeffer bought eight from Twin Hill Stock Farm.
The AI-bred heifers averaged $1,836, compared to $1,794 for bull-bred heifers.
With AI, breeders have access to top genetics in the breed. The SMS protocols set minimum EPDs (expected progeny differences) for sires used.
Repeat buyers continue to be strong supporters of the sale.
