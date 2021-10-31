A number of shearing schools are now open for registration with start dates ranging from this fall to spring of 2022.
In anticipation of shearing season, the American Sheep Industry Association has a variety of new and updated materials available for those interested in shearing and wool classing. Materials include a digital shearing manual, shearing videos on a USB flash drive, shearing pattern poster, updated code of practice for preparation of wool clips manual, newly designed “Preparation steps for a quality wool clip brochure,” and a new United States sheep breeds poster.
To learn more, contact Heather Pearce at Heather@sheepusa.org.
