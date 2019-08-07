The American Sheep Industry Association Market News App has recently been updated to accommodate changes in reporting at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“During the past year USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service transitioned its livestock auction reporting system to a new platform, which required updating the ASI Market News App,” said ASI Consultant Erica Sanko. “During the update, the weekly LRP-Lamb report was added to the reports offered for users. These changes require users to update their ASI Market News App for both Android and iPhone users.”
Developed several years ago in conjunction with USDA, the ASI Market News App offers sheep producers a variety of market reports, including: Billings, Montana; Bowling Green, Kentucky; Columbia, Tennessee; Fort Collins, Colorado; Kalona, Iowa; New Holland, Pennsylvania; Newell, South Dakota; San Angelo, Texas; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
National reports available from USDA through the app include: five-day rolling average boxed lamb cuts—negotiated sales; national lamb carcass report; actual slaughter under federal inspection; national weekly slaughter sheep review; national wool review; LRP coverage numbers; cold storage; and USDA sheep inventory.
The app also offers three calculators for sheep producers: A wool calculator, a gestation calculator and a breakeven calculator.
The wool calculator helps producers calculate total price on a given day by entering micron and estimated yield of the clip. It provides updated international market prices relative to the type of preparation and type of wool in the United States for a specific micron. It also takes into account exchange rates and converts Australian prices to U.S. dollars per pound, instead of kilos.
Wool descriptions define the various preparation choices used in the United States and other relevant pricing factors such as length, strength and contamination levels that influence variance in prices for that specific micron diameter.
An estimated lambing date can be easily calculated by inputting the service date into the gestation calculator. It also identifies the estimated return date based on an average cycle of 17 days.
