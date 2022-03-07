Make plans to attend the Sheep and Goat Management Series on March 30. Sheep and meat goat production, as well as their use in multi-species grazing systems, continues to expand across the state of Kansas. This program is a great opportunity for producers to not only hear directly from industry leaders, but to also take part in conversation with one another.
The event will include presentations like “Health, Nutrition, and Management Considerations for a Sheep and Meat Goat Enterprise” by Dr. Alison Crane, Kansas State Univeristy sheep and meat goat Extension specialist; “Managing Predation” by Drew Ricketts, K-State wildlife management Extension specialist; “Vaccine Storage and Handling” by Justine Henderson, CKD livestock production Extension agent; and a 30-minute Q & A session.
The program will be held in the Ottawa County Courthouse basement and begin at 5:30 p.m. Please RSVP by March 29. Cost to attend is $5. For more information, or to register, visit www.centralkansas.k-state.edu/ or contact Justine Henderson at 785-392-2147 or jwh04@ksu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.