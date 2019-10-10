In addition to learning to shear in a hands-on manner, the upcoming shearing schools offer teaching on equipment, animal welfare and staying in shape for the physically demanding task. Equipment is usually supplied, but students are encouraged to bring any equipment they have, as well.
These schools offer training for a wide variety of students–from hobby farmers looking to shear their own flocks to those with aspirations of shearing professionally. For more information, contact organizers of the school directly.
Montana State University Wool Harvesting School will be Dec. 12 to 14, 2019, in Rockport Colony, Montana. Email Brent Roeder at roeder@montana.edu or visit www.msuextension.org.
Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center Shearing School will be Jan. 6 to 9, 2020, in San Angelo, Texas. Email Reid Redden at reid.redden@ag.tamu.edu or visit https://agrilife.org/sheepandgoat/registration.
Missouri Shearing School will be March 4 to 5, 2020, at Lincoln University’s Carver Farm in Jefferson City, Missouri. Email Scott Kaden at rollakadens@embarqmail.com.
Maryland Shearing School will be March 13 to 14, 2020, in Fairplay, Maryland. Email Aaron Geiman at adgeiman75@gmail.com or visit www.marylandsheepbreeders.org.
Washington State Shearing School will be April 6 to 10, 2020, at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Moses Lake, Washington. Email Sarah Smith at smithsm@wsu.edu or visit https://extension.wsu.edu/grant/livestockanimal-science/washington-state-shearing-school.
Washington State Advanced Shearing School will be April 11, 2020, at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Moses Lake, Washington. Email Sarah Smith at smithsm@wsu.edu or visit https://extension.wsu.edu/grant/livestockanimal-science/washington-state-shearing-school.
Tennessee Shearing School will be mid-April 2020, at the Tennessee Livestock Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Email Mark Powell at shepherdboy1@yahoo.com or call 615-519-7796.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.