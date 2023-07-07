IMG_2921sm.jpeg

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall visits visits with Brandon Depenbusch (center), vice president of cattle feeding at Irsik & Doll Feed Services, Inc., and Tyler Siek (right), location manager at Gray County Feed Yard near Cimarron, Kansas, June 23. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

A hot, windy day in late June gave U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall the full effect of cattle feeding when he stopped by the Gray County Feed Yard near Cimarron, Kansas, to observe the operation. He later held a roundtable at the Irsik & Doll office.

Marshall was in town to hear what the people of southwest Kansas are concerned about, as well as provide information on proposed legislation he’s introduced with nine other senators. The Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression or EATS Act was introduced by Sens. Marshall, Ted Budd, R-NC, John Cornyn, R-TX, Tom Cotton, R-AR, Kevin Cramer, R-ND, Joni Ernst, R-IA, Deb Fischer, R-NE, Chuck Grassley, R-IA, Bill Hagerty, R-TN, and Eric Schmitt, R-MO.

Steers in the pens at Gray County Feed Yard, June 23. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

