U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall welcomed the vice chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee to the Sunflower State to visit with farmers and ranchers and to see the Kansas Wheat Innovation Center and the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility.

John Boozman.jpeg

John Boozman, R-AR, wanted an opportunity to hear from producers and see research facilities, said Marshall, a Kansas Republican and member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.

My Approved Portraits

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.