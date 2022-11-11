fresh pork ribs with rosemary, top view

On Nov. 1, USDA Sec. of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, announced the Biden-Harris administration has provided $223 million in grants and loans to meat and poultry processors. (Photo via Adobe Stock.)

On Nov. 1, Tom Vilsack, United States Department of Agriculture secretary, announced the Biden-Harris administration has provided $223 million in grants and loans to meat and poultry processors on behalf of the administration’s Action Plan for a Fairer, More Competitive, and More Resilient Meat and Poultry Supply Chain. The underlying purpose of these funds is to increase competition, economic opportunities and processing capacities across the economy and in turn, lower food costs for consumers.

Vilsack said the goals of these financial investments are to support producer-focused business models, strengthen local and regional food systems, reduce barriers to processing, allow all processors to compete at scale, restore jobs in rural places and empower family-owned businesses.

