The 4S Goat Expo will offer a Seminar Show and Sale Oct. 5 and 6 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 W Rodeo Road, North Platte, Nebraska. The seminar will start promptly at 10 a.m. on Oct. 5.
Speakers and topics include:
Economical Feeding Programs for the Doe – Steve Hart E (Kika) de la Garza Institute for Goat Research, Langston University;
Creating a New Goat Business –William Keech, Director of Livestock Development, Alliance for the Future of Agriculture;
Producers View of Goat Production – Ryley Johnson, Windmill Boer Goats, Hyannis, Nebraska;
Management Suggestions from Experienced Producers (Producers Panel);
Kid Nutrition That Makes a Difference – Steve Hart E (Kika) de la Garza Institute for Goat Research, Langston University;
Youth Goat Judging Contest (Awards will be given to top youth in Junior and Senior Divisions);
Parasite Resistance What is Happening in the Great Plains – Nebraska Extension Educator, North Platte, Nebraska;
Goat Show Judge is Cody Doubet for McCook, Nebraska.
Goats will check in Oct. 4 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Oct. 5 before 8 a.m. with the seminar starting at 10 a.m. The show will start Sunday at 8 a.m. with a sale goat only show followed by a show goat only show. The sale will start at 1 p.m. The program will be held at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds located at 5015 W Rodeo Road, North Platte, Nebraska. This is the second year that there is a Showmanship contest for youth. Thirty-one lots of goats including four bucks and 27 does have been consigned. New this year is a pen of three to five goat does selling without showing.
For more information contact Randy Saner at 308-532-2683 or by webpage at http://www.4sgoatexpo.com/ or by Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/s4goatexpo.
