Because of growing concern about the lack of access to veterinary services in rural Kansas, a group of statewide organizations and higher education leadership have combined resources to form the Rural Veterinary Workforce Development task force.
The objective of RVWD is to promote the development and retention of excellent veterinarians to ensure a long-term adequate supply of rural practitioners to serve the needs of agricultural communities.
To do this, the task force needs to understand what gaps exist and learn more about why people are having a hard time finding veterinary support. Nancy Brown, director of policy development at the Kansas Farm Bureau, is confident in this core group because they understand and relate to the issues of livestock producers.
The focused, solutions-based group not only recognizes the services provided by veterinarians, but their added value as members of rural communities as well.
The survey should take less than five minutes to complete and is found at http://bit.ly/3vkVq3c.
