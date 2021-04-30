The Rural Veterinary Workforce Development Task Force, a group of statewide organizations, including Kansas Livestock Association, and higher education leadership, continues to seek information about the lack of access to veterinary support in rural areas. Producers are encouraged to provide feedback by filling out the online survey located at https://bit.ly/3vkVq3c.
It should take less than five minutes to complete and all survey responses are anonymous.
The responses gathered will help the group create a strategy to solve the shortage issue, whether it pertains to specific services or a lack of people to perform those services. The information also will be used at the educational level to help in the evaluation of both curriculum and admissions policies.
In addition to KLA, other members of the task force include the Kansas Farm Bureau, Kansas Department of Agriculture, Kansas Veterinary Medical Association, Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine and K-State College of Agriculture.
