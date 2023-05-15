Tips for rotational grazing

For people, there is nothing like the taste of vegetables straight from the garden. And in the case of beef cattle, they prefer to dine on certain grasses in a pasture, according to the experts at the Kansas State University Beef Cattle Institute.

“Cattle tend to consume the most palatable parts of a pasture first, and so by limiting their grazing to a small area they will eat more of the less appealing forages available to them,” said veterinarian Bob Larson on a recent Cattle Chat podcast.

