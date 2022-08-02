2018-crowd-1000.jpg

As happens virtually every year, an overflow crowd packs into Roundup Arena to watch all the world champions that compete annually at the Dodge City Roundup Rodeo.

(Photo by Ted Harbin.)

Each August, Roundup Rodeo announcer Boyd Polhamus opens championship night by introducing most of the world champions that are competing for that year’s Dodge City title.

Over the last decade, there have been hundreds of gold buckle-wearing souls that have been part of the final night of Roundup Rodeo. In that time, 20 of those titlists have walked away with at least one Dodge City title, and there are a handful that have won the championship twice.

