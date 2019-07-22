Beef producers and agribusiness professionals have an opportunity to obtain their Beef Quality Assurance certification in northwest Iowa, according to Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Beef Specialist Beth Doran.
The Iowa Beef Center, Iowa State Extension and the Iowa Beef Industry Council are cooperating to offer a training on Aug. 6 at Frontier Bank, 301 Main St., in Rock Rapids. The session, set for 10 a.m. to noon, will feature eight best management practices and new emerging trends in the beef industry.
“At least four packers now require beef producers to be BQA certified,” Doran said. “Our goal is to help them achieve certification to maintain their market access and to continue to produce safe, wholesome and high quality beef.”
There is no cost to attend this BQA certification training, but participants are encouraged to preregister by Aug. 4 by calling the Lyon County Office at 712-472-2576.
For more information, see this certification session flyer at www.iowabeefcenter.org/events/BQANWIowaFall2019.pdf or contact Doran by phone at 712-737-4230 or email doranb@iastate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.