Some of the top names in dairy and beverage spoke at a recent conference focusing on evolving technological trends in the industry. Hosted by Rochester, N.Y.-based JCS Process and Control Systems, the forum included a morning-long examination of the MST Process, which promises to revolutionize the milk business and dramatically improve the lives of dairy farmers.
MST—short for Millisecond Technology—is a new pasteurization technology that provides the same wholesome taste and look of the fresh milk it is, but with the added advantage of a much longer shelf life—two to three times as long as today’s fresh milk. The newly developed low-pressure, low temperature pasteurization technology was developed by Millisecond Technologies Corp.
Quartz said MST “marks one of the biggest advances in the pasteurization process in decades.”
The new gen milk is healthier and tastes better than Extended Shelf Life milk. It also can eliminate returns, the bane of the industry. In Puerto Rico, Vaqueria Tres Monjitas, Inc. adopted MST technology, the first milk producer to do so, in the wake of Hurricane Maria and thus became a symbol of Puerto Rico’s resilience and recovery. This company is seeing a strong jump in sales.
