Rance Howard from Ringling, Oklahoma, was recently honored as the All-Around Junior Cattleman of the Year during the Annual Oklahoma Junior Cattlemen’s Association Awards Luncheon.
All-Around Junior Cattleman is the most prestigious award that the Oklahoma Junior Cattlemen’s Association awards annually. Members earn points for participating in the speech, star and sales contests; and by placing in the Top Ten Triple Crown Heifers, Steers and the top ten of the steer feedout contest.
Howard is the 12-year-old son of Steve and Kelly Howard. He will be in the sixth grade and participates in 4-H, football and basketball. This young man shows steers and helps his sister, Lakan, show her mini Herefords. He has participated in the steer feedout for the past three years and along with his sisters, their steers have earned them spots in the top 10 each year. He enjoys reading, swimming, building Legos and helping his family.
The OJCA was started in 1985 to further the education and cooperation of young people interested in cattle, and to aid in the attainment of mutual goals set by OJCA members interested in all phases of their business and possible career and leadership opportunities. For more information about OJCA membership or activities call 405-235-4391 or visit www.okcattlemen.org.
