Special Ranger John Bradshaw of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is seeking information on 78 yearling steers stolen from a ranch in Jefferson County, Oklahoma. The cattle went missing between 5 p.m. Nov. 24 and 6:30 a.m. Nov. 25.
According to Bradshaw, the mixed-breed steers weigh approximately 600 pounds and carry a 7 brand on the left hip. They were stolen from cattle pens off FM 89, south of Ringling.
Operation Cow Thief, an anti-theft initiative led by TSCRA, is offering a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or persons responsible for the crime.
Anyone with information that could help identify the perpetrator or perpetrators is asked to call TSCRA’s Operation Cow Thief hotline at 888-830-2333, or Special John Bradshaw at 940-389-6123.
All information is kept confidential, and tips may be provided anonymously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.