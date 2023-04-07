placentaretentionnr.jpg

Retained placentas can seem very problematic. They can look bad and smell even worse, especially if a cow goes more than a couple of days without cleaning. Your gut instinct may be to put on some gloves and pull it out. In this case, however, Iowa State University extension beef specialist Chris Clark says, "Don't listen to your gut!"

"Manual removal of the placenta can actually cause tiny tears in the uterine tissue, which can impact reproductive capability," Clark said. "The best course of action often is to be patient and do nothing. Generally, untreated cows expel the fetal membrane in two to 11 days and bounce back relatively quickly."

