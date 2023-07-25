53036448825_b23c60758d_o.jpeg

European dark honeybees, also known as German honeybees, were the standard managed pollinators in early colonial North America. (Stock photo courtesy of Raj Steven.)

Honeybees in some areas of Arkansas have a direct, genetic link to the first European honeybees brought to America in the 17th century.

Allen Szalanski, professor and insect geneticist for the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, said research to identify the distribution of pathogens in managed honeybee colonies throughout the state uncovered this hidden genetic history.

