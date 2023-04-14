hempseed_original.png

Hempseed and hempseed cake. (Photos courtesy of USDA-ARS.)

Scientists from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service and North Dakota State University recently found that when cattle were fed with the industrial hemp byproduct, hempseed cake, very low levels of Cannabis chemicals (cannabinoids) were retained in muscle, liver, kidney, and fat tissues.

Currently, hempseed cake cannot legally be used in food animal rations because the magnitude of cannabinoid residues remaining in edible animal tissues have not been characterized.

