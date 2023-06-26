cattle (1).jpg

(Courtesy photo.)

Approximately every five years, the beef cattle industry undergoes a National Beef Quality Audit, funded by the Beef Checkoff, to help determine quality conformance of the U.S. beef supply. Reports detailing 2022 NBQA results are now available at www.bqa.org. The Market Cows and Bulls and Fed Cattle reports outline where the beef supply chain is making positive changes as well as areas for improvement.

“The NBQA gives us an idea of what we need to be focusing on as an industry,” said Trey Patterson, CEO of Padlock Ranch and chair of the Beef Quality Assurance Advisory Group. “We can celebrate successes in safety, quality and efficiency and we can challenge ourselves on what we can do better.”

