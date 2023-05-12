Pigs.jpg

On May 1, a local TV station in northern Missouri, KTVO-TV, working from an anonymous tip allegedly from a Smithfield employee, reported that Chinese-owned Smithfield Foods was planning to close 37 sow farms in Putnam and Mercer counties.

Smithfield, the world’s largest pork producer founded in Smithfield, Virginia, 85 years ago, was bought in 2013 by Shuanghui International, China’s largest pork producer, now called WH Group. According to industry reports, Smithfield has 132 company-owned farms and 109 contract farms in Missouri, along with a leased farm, eight feed mills and a pork processing plant.

