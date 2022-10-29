OKC West Livestock sale barn

A new trade report explains how a 10% reduction in beef imports and exports over a 10-year period would result in a $20 billion impact to cattle producers. (Photo by Todd Johnson, OSU Agricultural Communications Services.)

A new trade report analyzing the effects of beef imports and exports highlights the strong economic value of the U.S. beef industry’s participation in a global marketplace.

The report, “Assessing Economic Impact That Would Follow Loss of US Beef Exports and Imports,” was authored by Derrell Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension livestock marketing specialist, and Glynn Tonsor, professor of agricultural economics at Kansas State University.

