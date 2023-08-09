Dairy Cow

(Photo courtesy of ARS.)

One of the next climate change solutions might be found at your local dairy farm. A team of MSU researchers are studying ways to generate renewable energy from dairy farm waste to charge electric vehicles.

Wei Liao, a professor in MSU’s Department of Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering and the director of MSU’s Anaerobic Digestion Research and Education Center, led a demonstration workshop July 19 showcasing the novel research linking dairy operations to the auto industry. He was joined by MSU animal science professor Barry Bradford, BAE professor Ajit Srivastava, dairy farm manager Jim Good and BAE research specialist and ADREC manager Sibel Uludag-Demirer.

