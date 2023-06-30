Oklahoma State University Extension will host a Beginning Beekeepers Workshop on July 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Oklahoma County Extension Office, 2500 NE 63rd in Oklahoma City.
The event will provide basic information on honey production as well as the care and maintenance of bees. Members of the public are welcome to learn about basic bee and hive care, equipment needs, bee types, hive diseases and health. The workshop will also cover making and selling honey and offer budget guidance on financially managing a beehive operation. Featured speakers include OSU Extension educators Josh Campbell, J.J. Jones and Olivia Toothman as well as beekeeper Steve Easom.
