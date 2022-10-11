Registration is open for the 2022 Kansas Livestock Association Convention, which will be held Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 in Wichita. Materials soon will be mailed to members and online registration is available here.
The Wichita Hyatt, which is convention headquarters, is sold out. However, rooms still can be reserved at the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview at 316-262-5000 (group number 10000354) and Fairfield Inn & Suites Downtown at 316-201-1400. Be sure to tell the hotel you are with KLA to receive the convention room rate. To book rooms online, go to the location mentioned above on the KLA website.
