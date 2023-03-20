Registration is open for six Stockmanship and Stewardship regional events in five states this spring and summer, with an additional virtual event to be held in November.
During each event producers can become Beef Quality Assurance certified, network with fellow cattlemen and women, participate in hands-on demonstrations led by animal handling experts including Curt Pate and Dr. Ron Gill, and learn cutting-edge operation techniques.
2023 Stockmanship & Stewardship dates and locations:
• May 10-12, Farmington, New Mexico;
• June 13-14, Norfolk, Nebraska;
• June 15, McCook, Nebraska;
• Aug. 18, Fort Collins, Colorado;
• Sept. 15-16, Ontario, Oregon;
• Sept. 29-30, Caldwell, Ohio; and
A previous attendee said, “While I have had experience with most of the topics covered, it was great to hear the speakers talk and give a good overview of industry practices. It was a great event, and it's one that I encourage others to attend.”
Stockmanship and Stewardship is an educational experience for cattle producers featuring low-stress cattle handling demonstrations, BQA educational sessions, facility design sessions and industry updates. The program is sponsored by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), Merck Animal Health, and the Beef Checkoff-funded National Beef Quality Assurance program.
“At Merck Animal Health, we are committed to continuously improving animal health and well-being through our investments in research and development, our comprehensive portfolio of innovative products and technologies, the expertise of our people and in supporting the cattle industry and its causes,” said Kevin Mobley, executive director of sales at Merck Animal Health. “We are proud to have a long-standing partnership with the Beef Checkoff and NCBA on its Stockmanship and Stewardship program to provide cattle producers with animal care training and education to help them be more profitable and sustainable in their operations.”
