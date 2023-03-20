Registration is open for six Stockmanship and Stewardship regional events in five states this spring and summer, with an additional virtual event to be held in November.

During each event producers can become Beef Quality Assurance certified, network with fellow cattlemen and women, participate in hands-on demonstrations led by animal handling experts including Curt Pate and Dr. Ron Gill, and learn cutting-edge operation techniques. 

