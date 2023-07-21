BN Red-Angus-Conv_Logo_2023_rgb.jpg

Cattle producers from across the nation plan to gather at the 70th Annual National Red Angus Convention Sept. 13 to 15 in Denver, Colorado. The three-day event will consist of keynote speakers, educational workshops, the Commercial Cattlemen’s Symposium and plenty of fellowship.

The convention will kick off Wednesday with the Commercial Cattlemen’s Symposium, which is open to the public, but registration is requested for meal planning. The various sessions aim to help beef producers strengthen and improve profitability of their operations. This year’s sessions will focus on “Recovery After Drought.” The lineup of speakers and panelists includes various influential and highly knowledgeable industry leaders who are prepared to provide cattle producers of all breeds a wealth of knowledge regarding nutrition, value-added opportunities, sustainability and more.

