Cattle producers from across the nation plan to gather at the 70th Annual National Red Angus Convention Sept. 13 to 15 in Denver, Colorado. The three-day event will consist of keynote speakers, educational workshops, the Commercial Cattlemen’s Symposium and plenty of fellowship.
The convention will kick off Wednesday with the Commercial Cattlemen’s Symposium, which is open to the public, but registration is requested for meal planning. The various sessions aim to help beef producers strengthen and improve profitability of their operations. This year’s sessions will focus on “Recovery After Drought.” The lineup of speakers and panelists includes various influential and highly knowledgeable industry leaders who are prepared to provide cattle producers of all breeds a wealth of knowledge regarding nutrition, value-added opportunities, sustainability and more.
Wyoming farmer, author and past radio host Ron Rabou will kick off Thursday’s agenda. Rabou’s certified organic operation was recently recognized as one of three national finalists for Farm Journal’s Top Producer of the Year. Rabou speaks nationwide on different topics involving agriculture and family farm transition.
Todd Nash and Allison Myers, Ph.D., will provide the keynote address on Sept. 15. For years, Nash has been an active advocate in the Oregon state legislature—helping to shape policies within farming, timber, ranching and natural resource issues.
The convention will conclude with keynote speaker Janette Barnard. Barnard is passionate about the intersection of animal agriculture and innovation. She writes Prime Future, a weekly newsletter for innovators in livestock, meat and dairy.
The convention will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton at 3203 Quebec St. The deadline to reserve a room in the convention block is Aug. 10. For more details, to register or reserve your hotel room, visit RedAngus.org.
