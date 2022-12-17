piglet-g1691eee43_1920.jpg

Photo by Andrew Martin from Pixabay.

SowBridge, the distance educational series for those who work with sows, boars and piglets, and with genetic and reproductive issues, begins its next program year in early February, and registration is now underway. The series will be provided online through Zoom, although participants will be able to use a call-in option instead if they prefer.

Sherry Hoyer, communication specialist with Iowa Pork Industry Center at Iowa State University, said suggestions from participants guide the selection of future topics and speakers, and the live interaction with session speakers will not change.

