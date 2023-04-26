Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Oklahoma State University Extension will host its 2023 Ranch Tour May 11-12 in southern Oklahoma. The registration deadline is May 1.
OSU Extension beef specialists and other Oklahoma producers have designed a six-stop tour this year with overnight accommodations in Ada. The event is an opportunity for participants to learn more about the ranching industry and visit some of the most progressive operations in the state, including:
May 11
Frontier Trading Co., Roff
Bill Clark, Roff
Callison Ranch Beef, Stonewall
Banks Polled Herefords, Ada
May 12
Heavybuilt Manufacturing Inc. Coalgate
Wes Watkins Agricultural Research and Extension Center, Atoka
The tour will depart from the Pontotoc Agri-plex in Ada at noon on May 11. The $40 registration fee includes the cost of transportation, an evening meal, entertainment, snacks and drinks.
Register online or submit a printed registration form by May 1. A list of hotel accommodations in Ada and the complete tour schedule is available at beef.okstate.edu.
For other questions, please contact Brian Freking, Ada area livestock specialist, at brian.freking@okstate.edu or 580-332-7011.
