Oklahoma ranch tour will be May 11 to 12

The Oklahoma State University Ranch Tour gives participants a first-hand look at some of the top cattle operations across the state. (Photo courtesy of OSU Agriculture.)

Oklahoma State University Extension will host its 2023 Ranch Tour May 11-12 in southern Oklahoma. The registration deadline is May 1.

OSU Extension beef specialists and other Oklahoma producers have designed a six-stop tour this year with overnight accommodations in Ada. The event is an opportunity for participants to learn more about the ranching industry and visit some of the most progressive operations in the state, including:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.