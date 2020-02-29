March 27 to 29, Fort Worth, Texas, will host thousands of Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association members as the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo commences downtown. But the event is open to all and offers can’t-miss opportunities for landowners, ranchers, farmers and wildlife managers from across the country.
On March 27, the convention kicks off with the popular School for Successful Ranching, a unique program offering 30 hours of interactive educational sessions. Some highlights include “Ask an Ag Lawyer,” “The Art and Science of Grazing,” “The Use of Drones in Ranching,” and “Know Before You Go: Succession Planning.”
Later that morning, the two-day Expo opens, featuring one of the cattle industry’s largest trade shows. More than 250 exhibitors’ booths will offer everything from squeeze chutes to squash blossom necklaces.
Saturday’s schedule begins with the general session, annual membership meeting and the CattleFax Market Outlook with Randy Blach. That afternoon, attendees will hear a familiar voice in the general session keynote—that of a former U.S. president.
For more information on the event including specifics on the keynote address, or to register, visit cattleraisersconvention.com.
