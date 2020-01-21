The combination of low commodity prices and high input costs has left cattle producers struggling to reach breakeven levels. With focus on the current downturn in the agricultural economy, Nebraska Extension will host a West Central Cattleman’s educational meeting Feb. 4 at Culbertson, Nebraska, Hitchcock County Fairgrounds, 5 p.m. (registration) to 8:30 p.m. CT. The program will begin at 5:30pm and is designed to help cattle producers minimize input costs, generate additional income, utilize risk management strategies, and expand marketing opportunities.
Topics and presenters for the program will be “Feeding for Cold Weather & Rebreeding,” Randy Saner, NE Extension Educator; “Benchmarking & Measuring Costs: What Matters to Increase Profits,” Robert Tigner, Agricultural Systems Economist Educator; and “Insect control for Beef Herds,” Dave Boxler, NE Extension Educator.
Register with the Red Willow County Extension office, 308-345-3390 by Jan. 30 January for a meal count. Cost of the program is $15 for pre-registration or $20 at the door.
