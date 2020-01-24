At the 2020 National Western Stock Show, Denver, Colorado, Red Angus enthusiasts presented nearly 500 entries at the National Red Angus Show, Junior National Red Angus Show and the National Red Angus Pen Show.
“The Red Angus breed had a great showing at the prestigious National Western Stock Show this year. The depth of quality and number of cattle exhibited were evident when people walked the aisles or side of the show ring. The RAAA is pleased with its decision to join forces with the National Western to host our National Open Show each year,” said Chessie Mitchell, RAAA show program coordinator.
A complete list of winners follows.
2020 National Western Stock Show
Red Angus Open Female Show
Judge: Eldon Krebs, Gordon, Nebraska
Heifers: 257 shown
Grand champion open female—EDG FINLEY 3121 E0, Hadley Hartman, Tecumseh, Nebraska.
Reserve grand champion open female—SMOKY Y GISELE 1900G—Hadley Hartman, Tecumseh, Nebraska.
Red Angus Open Bull Show
Judge: Eldon Krebs, Gordon, Nebraska
Bulls: 76 shown
Grand champion open bull—ROJAS TR CHIVAS 17109, Thomas Ranch, Harrold, South Dakota; Lazy J Bar Ranch, South Dakota; Las Rojas, Oklahoma.
Reserve grand champion open bull—MCKY 8731, L83 Ranch, Westhope, North Dakota; McKay Cattle Company, Oklahoma.
Junior Red Angus Female Show
Judge: Amanda Schnoor, Chowchilla, California
Females: 141 shown
Grand champion junior female—EDG FINLEY 3121, Hadley Hartman, Tecumseh, Nebraska.
Reserve grand champion junior female—GTOP LINE RED PRINCESS 9060, Hadley Hartman, Tecumseh, Nebraska.
Grand champion bred and owned female—TC INGRID 64G, Tucker Bayer, Wisconsin.
Grand champion bred and owned bull—MF SENSEI 8328, Avery McMurphy, Oklahoma.
Junior showmanship winner—Brett Pembrook, Oklahoma.
Intermediate showmanship winner—Madison Fischer, Texas.
Senior showmanship winner—Tar Tut, Minnesota.
Red Angus Pen Show
Judge: Bill Conley, Clarksdale, Missouri
Grand champion pen of three bulls—J6 Farms, Gibbon, Nebraska.
Reserve grand champion pen of three bulls—TC Reds, Ringle, Wisconsin.
Grand champion pen of three females—Bar S Ranch, Paradise, Kansas.
Reserve grand champion pen of three females—J6 Farms, Gibbon, Nebraska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.