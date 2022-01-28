The Red Angus Association of America and its marketing team strive to assist cattle producers in identifying and capitalizing on demand for Red Angus genetics through value-added marketing programs. Profitability goals are not achieved alone and RAAA works closely with forward-thinking livestock auction markets to best represent Red Angus producers and their cattle.
Two auction markets were recently recognized for their significant role in supporting Red Angus producers through tactical marketing and strategic partnerships. Torrington Livestock Markets, Torrington, Wyoming, with Lex Madden, and Sheridan Livestock Auction Company, Sheridan, Wyoming, with Dan Otte, were honored for their work ensuring their customers ample marketing options and working intensely to foster profitable relationships for their customers and clients. Hosting a special Red Angus sale once or twice annually, the number of calves sold in these sales, as well as promotion of the cattle and the breed were all considered when determining which markets would receive the honor. Producers and RAAA are greatly appreciative of the efforts put forth by these auction markets, which give buyers access to superior Red Angus genetics while supporting ranchers seeking premiums for their high-quality Red Angus and Red Angus-influenced feeder cattle and calves.
