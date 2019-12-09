The Red Angus Association of America remains deeply committed to the commercial cattle industry and is unwavering in the service its commercial marketing team provides to producers from coast to coast. Via a paid internship, RAAA provides a chance for enthusiastic, driven college students to gain real-world experience in the cattle industry from the Association’s team of talented marketing professionals.
The RAAA commercial marketing team is accepting applications for a summer 2020 marketing intern. The selected intern will assist with video sale attendance and breed promotion, educational event planning and execution, gain extensive exposure to various management practices and network with ranchers and industry leaders. Applicants must be a college junior, senior or master’s candidate enrolled in an agricultural-related major, must be a detail-oriented self-starter who has the ability to maintain his/her own travel schedule and a knowledge or willingness to learn about process verified feeder cattle programs and their place within the beef industry.
The internship will be a full-time position from late-May to mid-August 2020, however, there may be some flexibility provided in start/end times depending on availability of selected candidate. The position is based out of the RAAA headquarters in Commerce City, Colorado, however remote work may be negotiable depending on applicant and proximity to RAAA office. All qualified individuals are encouraged to apply, regardless of location. Extensive travel is required.
To apply, send cover letter, resume and three references to Chessie Mitchell, RAAA tag program coordinator, atchessie@redangus.org. Applications are due Dec. 20, 2019, and final selection decision will be made by late-January.
The Red Angus Association of America serves the beef industry by enhancing and promoting the measurable advantages of Red Angus and Red Angus-influenced cattle. The RAAA provides commercial producers with objectively described cattle by implementing new technologies and utilizing scientifically sound principles that quantify traits of economic importance to beef producers in all segments of the beef industry. For more information, visit www.RedAngus.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.