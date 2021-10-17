New directors were elected to serve on the Red Angus Association of America Board of Directors during the 68th annual National Red Angus Convention recently held in Boise, Idaho. The board of directors leads and oversees the affairs and business of the association as outlined by the RAAA Bylaws.
All positions are volunteer. The 2021-22 RAAA Board of Directors (front, left to right): Steve Koester, Steele, North Dakota, president; Tony Ballinger, Morgan Mills, Texas, Southwest director and first vice president; Stephanie Jung, Mina, South Dakota, Northern Plains director; Rob Hess, Hershey, Pennsylvania, Northeast director; Stuart Gilbert, Stockport, Iowa, Midwest director; Jeff Pettit, Sebree, Kentucky, director and second vice president; Kay Klompien, Manhattan, Montana, director and board secretary; Tom Brink, RAAA CEO. Back row: Craig Bieber, Leola, South Dakota, director; Jim Yance, Columbia, Alabama, Southeast director; Jason Anderson, Oberlin, Kansas, Great Plains director; Chuck Feddes, Manhattan, Montana, director; and George Murdock, Pendleton, Oregon, West director.
