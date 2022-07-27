roundbromehaybale.jpg

Information gathered from testing hay helps producers plan their supplementation strategy for the cattle cycle.(Courtesy photo.)

For the health-conscious consumer, time spent reading the nutrient profiles of food packages is an important strategy to maintain a well-balanced diet.

In much the same way, beef producers who know the nutrient profile of the hay they are feeding their herds are better able to match the right supplement strategy to meet the needs of the cow, said the Kansas State University Beef Cattle Institute experts on a recent Cattle Chat podcast.

