The Ranchland Trust of Kansas has been awarded the first ever Acres for America grant in Kansas by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and Walmart. The $650,000 grant will be used to conserve the Ballet Ranch located in the Red Hills of Kansas.
RTK will partner with the Natural Resources Conservation Service; Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism; The Nature Conservancy; and the Miller family, owners of the ranch, to place a perpetual conservation easement on more than 9,000 acres of grasslands. The project will ensure suitable habitat for sensitive and declining wildlife species, including the long-nose snake, cave-dwelling bats, lesser prairie chicken and numerous grassland-obligated birds, while maintaining the viability of a fourth-generation working cattle ranch. It also will help sustain native mixed-grass prairie, streams and riparian areas throughout the property, thus preserving the open space and scenic landscape of the Ballet Ranch.
RTK is a nonprofit conservation organization, affiliated with the Kansas Livestock Association, whose purpose is to preserve Kansas’ ranching heritage and open spaces for future generations through the conservation of working landscapes.
