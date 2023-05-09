The Ranchland Trust of Kansas 12th annual photography contest opened May 1. The contest is open to professional and amateur photographers of all ages. Photographs entered will showcase the natural beauty of ranching and grazing lands across the state. The competition offers the chance to explore and capture the many activities, seasons and faces of Kansas ranching.
Photos submitted to the contest should express the mission of RTK: “To preserve Kansas’ ranching heritage and open spaces for future generations through the conservation of working landscapes.” Participants may enter up to five photos. The contest will be open through the summer and close on Aug. 31.
