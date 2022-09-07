unnamed.jpg

One thing that unites us as a nation is land. Americans strongly support saving the open spaces they love. Since 2003, Ranchland Trust of Kansas has been doing just that for the people of Kansas. Now, RTK has renewed its land trust accreditation, proving once again that, as part of a network of more than 450 accredited land trusts across the nation, it is committed to professional excellence and to maintaining the public's trust in its conservation work.

"Renewing our accreditation shows RTK's ongoing commitment to permanent land conservation in Kansas,” said Lynn Gentine, RTK executive director. “We are a stronger organization than ever for having gone through the rigorous accreditation renewal process. This strength means a portion of the native grasslands in Kansas will be protected forever, making Kansas an even greater place for us and future generations."

