One thing that unites us as a nation is land. Americans strongly support saving the open spaces they love. Since 2003, Ranchland Trust of Kansas has been doing just that for the people of Kansas. Now, RTK has renewed its land trust accreditation, proving once again that, as part of a network of more than 450 accredited land trusts across the nation, it is committed to professional excellence and to maintaining the public's trust in its conservation work.
"Renewing our accreditation shows RTK's ongoing commitment to permanent land conservation in Kansas,” said Lynn Gentine, RTK executive director. “We are a stronger organization than ever for having gone through the rigorous accreditation renewal process. This strength means a portion of the native grasslands in Kansas will be protected forever, making Kansas an even greater place for us and future generations."
RTK provided extensive documentation and was subject to a comprehensive third-party evaluation prior to achieving this distinction. The Land Trust Accreditation Commission awarded the renewed accreditation, signifying its confidence that RTK can protect land forever. Accredited land trusts now steward almost 20 million acres.
To date, RTK has assisted 16 families in conserving nearly 18,000 acres in Kansas. The trust holds 23 conservation easements with these families. RTK does not own any land and advocates to keep land in private ownership for future generations of farmers and ranchers.
"It is exciting to recognize RTK's continued commitment to national standards by renewing this
national mark of distinction," said Melissa Kalvestrand, executive director of the commission. "Donors and partners can trust the more than 450 accredited land trusts across the country are united behind strong standards and have demonstrated sound finances, ethical conduct, responsible governance and lasting stewardship."
