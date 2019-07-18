The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association will host a ranch gathering July 24 at the Western Oklahoma State College Pioneer Heritage Center in Altus, Oklahoma. The event will provide an opportunity for local cattle producers to learn about TSCRA’s recent activities, discuss issues facing cattle raisers and connect with other cattle producers in the area. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.
TSCRA Special Ranger Jay Foster is slated to provide an update on recent law enforcement activities in the area and discuss strategies to keep livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will also receive updates on other topics of interest to cattle raisers and the community, including a briefing on recent governmental activities that impact ranchers and landowners.
The event is open to the public and free of charge.
If planning to attend, TSCRA asks that you register at www.tscra.org/ranch-gatherings or 800-242-7820, ext. 192.
The Western Oklahoma State College Pioneer Heritage Center is at 2801 N Main St, Altus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.