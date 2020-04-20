“Given the popularity of our live Ranchers Leasing Workshop events, we receive more requests for and interest in programs than we are able to conduct each year,” said Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, AgriLife Extension agriculture law specialist, Amarillo.
“With that in mind, we have spent the past several months developing an online course that will allow people to receive the same information presented during our live workshops from the comfort of their own home, anytime, at their own pace,” she said.
The online course, which is available at https://agrilifelearn.tamu.edu/product?catalog=AGEC-002,
gives participants access to the full leasing workshop anytime they want to watch. The cost is $75.
Participants will be able to download the Ranchers’ Agricultural Leasing Handbook, which contains checklists and sample lease language. If they want the hard copy for $25, they can order one by contacting Lacrecia Garza at Lacrecia.garza@ag.tamu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.