At the National Western Stock Show in 2023, cattle producers aren’t just bringing their cattle to Denver—they’re also bringing their beef. For the first time in its history, Stock Show attendees can sample some of the best beef in the United States at a special tasting event. The Stockyards Beef Festival will be held at 5 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2023, in the Stockyards Center. This is an entirely new event, created by ranchers from around the country, with the desire of showcasing some of the best private-label beef available. With the farm to table segment of the industry expanding at a rapid pace, the Stockyards Beef Festival is both exciting and timely.

For those who enjoy the pairing aspect, each beef sample will be paired with wine from a top vineyard. Several states are represented, including ranchers who are in both the beef and wine business.

