Legal News

Vanessa R. Waldref, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced Oct. 4 that Cody Allen Easterday, age 51, of Mesa, Washington, was sentenced by Chief District Judge Stanley A. Bastian to serve 132 months in federal prison for defrauding Tyson Foods Inc. and another company out of more than $244 million by charging them for approximately 265,000 head of cattle that did not exist. Easterday entered into a guilty plea on March 31, 2021, to wire fraud for his $244 million “ghost cattle” scam, which is one of the largest-ever fraud schemes in the Eastern District of Washington.

At Easterday’s sentencing, Chief Judge Bastian remarked, this case involves “the biggest theft or fraud I’ve seen in my career—and the biggest I ever hope to see.” He said to Easterday that “you destroyed” the very “empire you spent so much time building. It all came to a collapse because of what you have done.” Bastian ordered Easterday to pay $244,031,132 in restitution, subject to offsets Easterday already paid, and imposed a three-year period of supervised release after Easterday is released from federal prison.

