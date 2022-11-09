A new round of Oklahoma State University Extension Rancher’s Thursday Lunchtime Series webinars kick off Nov. 17, focusing on wintering cows with limited forage.
The OSU Extension beef cattle team will join experienced ranchers and scientists to share valuable information on production, management and marketing in the current drought. The following sessions are free and begin at noon.
Feeding corn stalks, milo stalks and soybean hay – Mary Drewnoski, University of Nebraska
Limit feeding forage and concentrate without a mixer in Atoka County – Harold Stephens and Brian Freking, OSU Extension
Grazing failed cotton and feeding baled cotton in Comanche County – Marty New and Trevor Vaughn, OSU Extension; Josh and Wes Sullivan
Using concentrate feeds to stretch the hay supply – David Lalman, OSU Extension
Limit feeding techniques that are working in LeFlore County – Brian Freking, OSU Extension; Will Lathrop
Limiting access to high-quality forage in Alfalfa County – Dana Zook and Tommy Puffinbarger, OSU Extension; Joe Hadwiger
