Cattle producers are going to have to get creative with feed options this winter after the drought diminished this year’s hay supply. (Photo by Todd Johnson, OSU Agricultural Communications Services.)

A new round of Oklahoma State University Extension Rancher’s Thursday Lunchtime Series webinars kick off Nov. 17, focusing on wintering cows with limited forage.

The OSU Extension beef cattle team will join experienced ranchers and scientists to share valuable information on production, management and marketing in the current drought. The following sessions are free and begin at noon.

