The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association, in partnership with the Oklahoma Ford Dealers, is preparing for the 36th anniversary of the OCA Ranch Rodeo on Aug. 21 and 22 at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma.
The OCA Ranch Rodeo consists of 12 ranch teams of real ranch cowboys that compete in five different events mirroring many of the activities of daily ranch life.
The 2020 participating ranches include: Alfalfa County Land & Cattle, Cherokee; Gray G Bar, Shidler; Buford Ranches, LLC, Hominy; Stuart Ranch, Waurika; Drummond Land & Cattle Co., Pawhuska; Hall Ranch & Daube Cattle Co., Comanche and Ardmore; Treadwell Land & Cattle, Frederick; Chain Ranch, Canton; Lazy Rafter Slash Ranch, Lenapah; Trentman Ranch, Pawhuska, and Steirwalt Ranch & Cattle, Co., Shidler; Whitmire Ranch, Delaware; and McPhail Land & Cattle, Mountain Park.
The competition is fierce, but the cowboys don't take home much more than bumps and bragging rights. They participate with one goal: to support the Children's Hospital Foundation.
CHF funds children's medical research and treatment for children right here in Oklahoma. The funds raised for CHF in Oklahoma, stay in Oklahoma.
