The annual Kansas Livestock Association/Kansas State University Ranch Management Field Day series is set to continue in 2020. Philip and Jessica Weltmer of W & S Ranch Inc. will host the first event Aug. 13 near Smith Center. G-Three Cattle Company, owned and operated by the George family, will host the second field day Aug. 18 near Uniontown in honor of the late Darrel George.
The events will include presentations on the history of each host operation and the practices being used today, as well as educational sessions and a beef dinner. Sponsors for the field days are the Farm Credit Associations of Kansas and Bayer Animal Health.
