The A Bar Ranch, AQHA Ranching Heritage, and the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Foundation continue working together to provide a once-in-a-lifetime, summer internship experience.
The internship targets agriculture students interested in production cow-calf or working ranch horses that excel in performance challenges. The interns selected will travel to Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association, Oklahoma Cattlemen's Foundation, and American Quarter Horse Association events throughout the summer, while basing out of Pryor, Oklahoma at the A Bar Ranch headquarters.
Jacee Barr, Arnett, Oklahoma, is one of two students selected as the 2020 A Bar Ranch Intern.
Barr is the daughter of Justin and Marcia Barr and grew up near Arnett in Northwestern Oklahoma.
"The cattle industry is a huge part of my life. I consider myself lucky, because I grew up using quarter horses as an integral, daily component of my family's working cow-calf operation. At a young age I fell in love with the cattle industry and anything to do with a quarter horse," Barr said.
She is pursuing a bachelor's degree at Oklahoma Panhandle State University double-majoring in animal sciences and biology and is a member of the OPSU equestrian Team.
Upon completion of the summer internship, interns are awarded college credit and a $2,000 scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.