The Colorado Department of Agriculture has confirmed that a 3-month-old ram in El Paso County with neurologic signs tested positive for rabies at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment laboratory. This is the third case of rabies in domestic livestock in Colorado in 2020; a bull in Pueblo County and a goat in Yuma County were diagnosed with rabies earlier this year.
Rabies can spread from wild animals such as skunks, bats, raccoons and foxes to other mammals, including domestic pets and livestock. Rabies is a deadly disease and vaccination is the single best method to protect pets and livestock. One of the greatest risks of exposure to rabies virus for people is through contact with rabid domestic pets or livestock.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment provides statewide rabies surveillance data. Please visit their website at www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/rabies-data for current rabies case information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.