In Oklahoma, brand registrations occur every five years (years ending in ‘0’ and ‘5’). Brand owners will be given until April 30 to renew their brand.
Brand owners will be notified by email and mail prior to the closing of the five-year registration period. The first round of mailed notices will be sent Feb. 1. The brand registration fee is $40.
To renew a brand, visit okcattlemen.org and click on the Brand Registration and Renewal tab. To update contact information, email brands@okcattlemen.org.
Brand registration is voluntary and is not required by law in the state of Oklahoma. All brands approved by the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association will appear in the next brand book printed. The Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association houses and serves as the State Brand Registrar. However, OCA membership and brand registration are separate.
